Chelsea are reportedly plotting a huge €180 million raid for Barcelona duo Fermin Lopez and and Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have spent big over the past few seasons, breaking the £100 million barrier on three occasions since BlueCo took over.

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According to El Nacional, the Premier League side are looking to spend big yet again and have their eyes on Lopez and Kounde.

It’s understood that both players are high-priority targets for Xabi Alonso, although Chelsea have been tracking them long before he was appointed.

Lopez appears to be the main target, and Chelsea are willing to pay around €120m to make that deal happen, while the deal to sign Kounde would be €60m.

Whether Lopez would be open to the move is a different story, however. The midfielder has already turned Chelsea down in the past, and Barcelona now see him as a key player.