Trabzonspor told to up bid for Liverpool defender Phillips

Premier League giants Liverpool are all set to sell another player as they reshape their squad.

New manager Arne Slot has already been working with the players in pre-season training.

Behind the scenes, The Athletic states that moves are being made to bring players and move some along.

One who is almost certain to go is centre back Nat Phillips, who wants to leave for regular game time.

While the Reds have turned down a £4million bid from Turkish side Trabzonspor, they do want to sell.

There is expected to be an agreement in the coming days, which will let Phillips move on with his career.

