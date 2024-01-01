Liverpool seeking buyer for Phillips

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips will leave the club this summer on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, impressing.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he is not garnering Premier League interest, clubs in the Championship and below are circling.

Per The Athletic, Liverpool are ready to facilitate an exit, as they want to raise funds from his sale.

Phillips has been a Liverpool player since 2016, having joined the academy at the age of 19.

But he has not gotten the game time that he may have been expecting at Anfield.