Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Liverpool seeking buyer for Phillips

Liverpool seeking buyer for Phillips
Liverpool seeking buyer for Phillips
Liverpool seeking buyer for PhillipsAction Plus
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips will leave the club this summer on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, impressing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While he is not garnering Premier League interest, clubs in the Championship and below are circling.

Per The Athletic, Liverpool are ready to facilitate an exit, as they want to raise funds from his sale.

Phillips has been a Liverpool player since 2016, having joined the academy at the age of 19.

But he has not gotten the game time that he may have been expecting at Anfield.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePhillips NathanielLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Cardiff unhappy with price for Liverpool defender Phillips
Hancko: Slot will become best in the world at Liverpool
Liverpool resigned to losing Adrian to Real Betis