Trabzonspor option for Liverpool defender Phillips
Liverpool centre half Nat Phillips' exit to Turkey’s Trabzonspor is closer than was expected.

The Turkish Super Lig club are pushing hard to secure Phillips before the season begins.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool may finally be ready to cash in on Phillips after preventing him from leaving in the past.

Phillips split last term between loan spells at Celtic and Cardiff City, where he impressed.

However, the Reds have put such a high price tag on his head that neither of those clubs made bids to sign him permanently.

Now it appears they may be ready to lower their demands, leading to Trabzonspor’s interest.

