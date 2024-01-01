Tribal Football
Mourinho pressure has Liverpool making Nunez call
Premier League giants Liverpool are said to have no intention of selling Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan forward is being linked with a surprise move to Fenerbahce in Turkey.

The Super Lig team have hired Jose Mourinho as their manager for the coming season.

Nunez, who is at Copa America, has four more years on a lengthy Liverpool contract.

The Reds paid a club-record sum of £85 million for Nunez and they want to ensure they get their money’s worth.

Selling him now may not be the ideal move, as new manager Arne Slot may want to work with him first.

