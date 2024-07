Trabzonspor push Southampton to drop Onuachu asking price

Trabzonspor push Southampton to drop Onuachu asking price

Trabzonspor are pushing Southampton to drop their asking price for Paul Onuachu.

The centre-forward impressed on-loan with Trabzonspor last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Turks are keen to sign Onuachu outright, but have found Saints' asking price too steep.

Voetbal24 says they remain keen and are pushing Southampton to drop their valuatuon for the centre-forward.

Also watching developments are former club Club Brugge, with Onuachu viewed as a replacement for Ramon Yaremchuk.