Burnley rival Trabzonspor for Liverpool defender Phillips

New Burnley manager Scott Parker is ready to bring in a centre half to shore up his back line.

The Clarets have replaced the departed Vincent Kompany with ex-Fulham boss Parker.

The latter will be hoping that his relegated side can come straight back up through the Championship.

Per The Athletic, he is looking at Liverpool’s Nat Phillips as a possible summer signing.

The Reds are thought to be looking for a fee in the region of £8 million for Phillips.

They recently turned down a £4 million bid from Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.