Southampton make sale calls for Alcaraz, Sulemana and Onuachu

Argentine youngster Carlos Alcaraz wants to stay with Southampton for the coming season.

The Argentine midfielder is ready to fight for his place at the St. May’s Stadium club.

Per The Athletic, he wants to play regular football and thinks he can do so with the Saints.

The source adds that Kamaldeen Sulemana could be sold by the club to generate transfer funds.

Nice, Ajax and Roma are among the teams showing interest in Sulemana at present.

The club are also hoping to sell Paul Onuachu, who along with Sulemana was bought in January 2023.

