Rabiot now in contact with FIVE Premier League clubs

Rabiot now in contact with FIVE Premier League clubs

The race for free agent Adrien Rabiot is intensifying across England.

The former Manchester City trainee is off contract at Juventus and ready to return to England.

Advertisement Advertisement

Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool have all expressed interest in the France international.

And Football.London says Arsenal and Tottenham have also made contact.

Rabiot's next move will be negotiated Veronique, who also acts as his agent.