Napoli chief Manna encouraged by Spurs over Kulusevski interest

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is planning a move for Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski.

New Napoli coach Antonio Conte is keen on the Sweden international, having worked with him at Spurs.

Radio Kiss Kiss says Manna has received encouragement from Spurs intermediaries over his interest.

It's suggested Tottenham are ready to sell Kulusevski for €45m.

Tottenham originally paid €40m for Kulusevski (€10m for his loan from Juventus and then €30m to buy him).

The Swede has a contract with Tottenham that runs until the summer of 2028.