Man City's Doku on midfielder De Bruyne: We know the influence he still has and has had

Ansser Sadiq
Jeremy Doku believes Manchester City’s young players must stay true to their style as they step up to replace the influence of Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne, one of City’s all-time greats, is seeing his role diminish and is out of contract this summer.

The 33-year-old remained an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over Tottenham, just as he did against Real Madrid last week.

"Kevin, we know the influence he still has and has had," Doku said. 

"When he doesn’t play we have to do it without him but we know every time he is on the pitch he will add something. 

“We just have to do it with and without sometimes."

