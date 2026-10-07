Tottenham set striker priority for January transfer window

Tottenham are determined to bring in a new striker in the mid-season market after failing to land several targets this summer.

Roberto De Zerbi spent big ahead of the 2026/27 campaign including a season-long loan deal for Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush - but it's yet to yield positive results.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, based on their poor start to the new season - with no wins from their first five games and just two goals scored - De Zerbi is already looking ahead to January and some more new faces.

The club's ongoing push to terminate Richarlson's contract will free up more salary space and improve De Zerbi's negotiating power.

Despite Spurs' need for more firepower, the club are not considering a free transfer offer for Mauro Icardi following his exit from Galatasaray, and a shortlist of options could be drawn up by December.