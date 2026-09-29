Flashscore sources: Kulusevski will feel like new signing but Spurs will not rush him

Tottenham Hotspur are taking a cautious and patient approach to Dejan Kulusevski’s return despite their growing need for inspiration.

Kulusevski has not started a game for Spurs since May 2025, but is now coming back into the frame to return to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

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The injury to Kulusevski's kneecap came from a challenge from Marc Guehi 16 months ago, which required surgery. He needed another operation in March to clear up further issues and ended up missing out on the World Cup with Sweden.

He was close to being included for the recent game against Aston Villa, but the club decided against taking any risks with his comeback.

Spurs are bottom of the Premier League, but sources say the priority now is for Kulusevski to build up a bank of training time with his teammates without suffering any setbacks that could interrupt his progress.

Kulusevski didn't play a game for Spurs last season due to injury Flashscore

There is genuine hope from Kulusevski that he can now return to the matchday squad after the international break, with the October 10th trip to Manchester United pencilled in as a possible return date.

When he is ready to be included, sources insist Kulusevski will be expected to take his place on the bench and his game time will be limited. There is no sense within the club of putting pressure on the 26-year-old to immediately solve Tottenham’s attacking problems.

A boost in goal power is going to be particularly important given the level of expectation surrounding the team’s forward line.

Spurs spent more than €300 million on signings during the summer, with Savinho and Omar Marmoush among those expected to provide a spark in attack.

So far, however, Conor Gallagher is their leading scorer with two goals.

Kulusevski’s inventiveness would therefore be a major positive for De Zerbi if he can get back to his best. But Spurs are keen to stress that, after such a long absence, he cannot be expected to ride to the rescue.

Instead, his return will be treated as a gradual process, with the club focused on slowly increasing his involvement.

Kulusevski has continued working during his time off in Sweden, using facilities there to maintain his fitness, and that work will now be supplemented by regular training with the Spurs squad.

When he does return to the matchday group, it will feel like having another major signing available to De Zerbi - but Spurs are determined to make sure they do not rush the process.