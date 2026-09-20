Tottenham reject UAE offer on Richarlison

Tottenham have reportedly rejected a transfer offer for Richarlison from UAE club Shabab Al Ahli.

The North London giants are keen to offload the former Everton striker in the coming weeks after he failed to secure a move away on UK transfer deadline day on September 1st.

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The Brazil international has repeatedly told Roberto De Zerbi he wanted to leave in the final days of the summer transfer window after a request was made earlier in August.

He was subsequently linked to sides in Turkey, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, but that has not developed, with the 29-year-old now formally removed from Spurs' 25-man Premier League squad list.

De Zerbi has no intention of utilising him this season and the club are working on plans to pay off the remaining months of his contract which expires at the end of the 2026/27 season.

Everton are not interested in taking him back, and the latest rejection is another setback, with UAE deadline set as September 28th.