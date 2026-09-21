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Tottenham turned down double bid for Richarlison as he remains in limbo

Tottenham turn down double bid for Richarlison as interest from Brazil grows
Tottenham turn down double bid for Richarlison as interest from Brazil growsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Katie Chan

Richarlison is stuck at Tottenham as the club turn down bids for the unwanted striker.

Roberto De Zerbi said he spoke to Richarlison repeatedly about extending his contract at Spurs, but the Brazilian did not want to stay as he sought a move away from the side. 

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Tottenham subsequently left him out of their 25-man Premier League squad, meaning he cannot play in the Premier League for Spurs until at least the January transfer window. 

The 29-year-old pushed for a move back to his old side Everton, but after the deal fell through, he now remains stuck with Tottenham as teams from the Saudi Pro League and Brazil remain interested in his services. 

Richarlison was actually Tottenham’s leading contributor last season, with 15 Premier League goal contributions. Now, the club have just 2 goals from their opening 5 games in the league, with the side dead bottom of the table. 

As he remains in limbo, ESPN Brazil journalist Bruno Andrade, Shabab Al Ahli had been in contact with Spurs over a deal. However, Tottenham turned down both offers even as the striker cannot feature for the side. 

Richarlison posted two messages on Instagram on Saturday, with the first being a video of himself in training, accompanied by the caption, “The focus remains”. 

The second read: "35.4km/h - I broke my record” as he continued sprint training and maintaining his fitness levels ahead of his return, which could come in the January window as Tottenham hold out for better offers. 

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Premier LeagueRicharlisonRoberto De ZerbiAlexander IsakTottenhamEvertonFootball transfersSaudi Professional League

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