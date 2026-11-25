Tottenham are reportedly keeping tabs on prolific Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

The 28-year-old has been on fire for the Portuguese giants so far this season, scoring an impressive 19 goals and providing four assists in 20 games.

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According to Record, Pavlidis’ incredible form has caught the attention of Roberto De Zerbi’s resurgent Tottenham.

It’s understood that Spurs have sent scouts to watch the Greece international on several occasions this season and are monitoring his situation closely.

Spurs are expected to bring in more attacking reinforcements despite their heavy summer spending, with Dominic Solanke struggling and Richarlison frozen out.