Man Utd vs Sporting: Confirmed team news as Pochettino seeks first win in charge

Manchester United travel to Estadio José Alvalade as manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes to grab three points.

Following his first game against Liverpool, which ended in a 4-0 defeat, Pochettino now heads to Portugal in search of his first win as United head coach.

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Three points and seven places separate these two teams in the 36-team League Phase standings, with Sporting occupying 10th and United way down in 17th place.

The Red Devils have won only one of their last 11 Champions League away matches (D3 L7) but are favourites heading into the clash as Pochettino hopes to turn the side around.

Man Utd vs Sporting team news

Sporting are without both Zeno Debast (muscle) and Nuno Santos (muscle).

The Red Devils will be missing Benjamin Sesko (calf), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Carlos Baleba (thigh), Marcus Rashford (hip), Luke Shaw (muscle), and Matheus Cunha (suspended).

Man Utd vs Sporting predicted line-ups

Sporting CP: Silva; Quaresma, Felicissimo, Inacio; Catamo, Andersen, Altimira, Araujo; Doumbia; Suarez, Ioannidis.

Manchester United: Lammens; Maguire, Yoro, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Tielemans, Dorgu; Fernandes, Mbeumo; Zirkzee.

Man Utd vs Sporting kick-off time

Both sides meet at Estadio José Alvalade for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Man Utd: LLLWD

Sporting: LLWWW

Key Facts

Sporting have nine points from their opening four Champions League matches and have won three of their four European matches, losing only to LASK.

United have scored in their last 18 Champions League matches against Portuguese opposition but have now conceded 34 goals in 16 games across all competitions this season, more than any other team in Europe’s top-five leagues.