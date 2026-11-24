Manchester United board and Pochettino 'agree on two signings' ahead of January window

Mauricio Pochettino and the Manchester United board reportedly agree that the squad needs additions in the upcoming January transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co aren’t fans of spending money in January, but with the club currently sitting in the relegation zone, that’s expected to change.

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According to The Times, new boss Pochettino and the club’s board have agreed to sign two new players in the upcoming January window.

The report states that a striker and a left-back are the two positions that will be strengthened.

It’s understood that Pochettino is a fan of Luke Shaw having managed him at Southampton, but his fitness issues remain a concern.

United were linked with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall in the summer, but the Magpies were unwilling to sell him then and won’t change their stance in January.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde is the most likely alternative as the Spaniard finds himself well down the pecking order under Hansi Flick.

A striker is the priority, however, with current number nine Benjamin Sesko still out with a shin injury picked up in pre-season.