Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is expected to make several signings in the January transfer window to boost his new squad.

Pochettino is ready to target several areas of his United team which needs freshening up and that will kick off at the start of 2027.

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The main focus for the new boss is in attack and Benfica forward Vangelis Pavlidis, who is also being tracked by Tottenham and Barcelona.

The prolific Greece international has been sensational during his time in Portugal, scoring 30 goals in back-to-back seasons, which has triggered major transfer interest in the 27-year-old.

His importance to Marco Silva's plans will also need to be factored into any transfer talks with 19 goals from 19 games already in 2026/27.

Serhou Guirassy and Victor Osimhen are also on Pochettino's radar - alongside Ivan Toney as a short-term fix, but Pavlidis is his preferred choice with Benfica pushing for a transfer fee of around £50 million.