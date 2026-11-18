Tottenham are determined to offload Richarlison at the start of 2027.

The North London club have no place for the former Everton striker in their plans after he failed to secure a move away from Spurs on the final day of the summer transfer window.

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The Brazil international openly told Roberto De Zerbi he wanted to leave - but no suitable offers arrived for his services - and he's been subsequently frozen out.

He was linked to sides in Turkey, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, after the 29-year-old was formally removed from the 25-man Premier League squad list - but they did not develop into anything concrete.

Tottenham had also looked to reach a resolution to pay off for final months of his contract, which expires in June 2027, but no agreement was reached.

With a limited window to sell, Spurs are now prepared to accept bids in the region of £10 million for their No.9, to draw a line under his controversial time at the club.