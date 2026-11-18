The North London club have no place for the former Everton striker in their plans after he failed to secure a move away from Spurs on the final day of the summer transfer window.
The Brazil international openly told Roberto De Zerbi he wanted to leave - but no suitable offers arrived for his services - and he's been subsequently frozen out.
He was linked to sides in Turkey, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, after the 29-year-old was formally removed from the 25-man Premier League squad list - but they did not develop into anything concrete.
Tottenham had also looked to reach a resolution to pay off for final months of his contract, which expires in June 2027, but no agreement was reached.
With a limited window to sell, Spurs are now prepared to accept bids in the region of £10 million for their No.9, to draw a line under his controversial time at the club.