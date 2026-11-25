Sabah host Barcelona at the Baku Olympic Stadium as they seek a Champions League upset.

In a game that has been called David vs Goliath, Barcelona clash with newcomers Sabah in what should be an interesting sides who are miles apart on paper.

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Sabah have lost three of their opening four league-phase clashes, whilst Barcelona have picked up three wins and one defeat as they sit 5th in the table.

Barcelona will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 win over Villarreal, with that result moving them back to the top of the La Liga table, giving them a boost in confidence before kick-off.

Barcelona vs Sabah team news

Confirmed absences for Barcelona include Lamine Yamal (ankle), Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Rodri (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (muscle) who are all unavailable.

Sabah are without Aden McCarthy (suspended) following his red card against Viking and Veljko Simic (injury unknown) is a doubt.

Barcelona vs Sabah predicted line-ups

Sabah: Pokatilov; Zedadka, Solvet, Almeida, Puchaz; Lepinjica, Isayev, Rakhomaliev; Severina, Mbina, Mickels

Barcelona: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Adeyemi, Raphinha, Gordon

Barcelona vs Sabah kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Baku Olympic Stadium for a 17:45 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Barcelona: WWWL

Sabah: WDLLD

Key facts

Barcelona have scored 14 goals across their last five matches in all competitions and have won their last four matches in all competitions.

Sabah have conceded 7 goals in their last two Champions League matches and beat Sumqayit 5-1 in their most recent domestic match.

Barcelona have conceded in each of their last 12 away Champions League league-phase matches as Sabah seek to bag a rare goal.