Tottenham are hoping to offload controversial striker Richarlison at the start of 2027.

The North London giants have no place for the ex-Everton forward in their plans after he failed to secure a move away from Spurs on the final day of the summer transfer window.

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The Brazil international told Roberto De Zerbi he wanted to leave the club - but as no suitable offers arrived for his services - he's remained in place.

He was linked to moves Turkey, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, after the 29-year-old was formally removed from Spurs' 25-man Premier League squad list - but none of those developed into formal offers.

Tottenham also attempted to reach a resolution to pay off for final months of his contract, which expires in June 2027, but an agreement could not be brokered.

With a limited window to sell, Spurs are ready accept bids in the region of £10 million, but they will not accept a deal with another Premier League club.

That is rumoured to be Richarlison's latest request, and despite Tottenham's keenness to sell, De Zerbi will not strengthen a domestic rival in the process.