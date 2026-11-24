Bruno Fernandes said he would 'never close the door to Sporting' as talks over a new Manchester United deal stall.

The 32-year-old’s Old Trafford future is well and truly up in the air, with his current deal at the club set to expire at the end of the season.

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It’s been widely reported that Fernandes turned down Manchester United’s most recent offer, and he is waiting to see how things go under Mauricio Pochettino.

The club do have an option to extend it by a further 12-months, however.

United face Fernandes’ former club Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday (November 25), and the midfielder admitted he would ‘never close the door.’

“I will never close the door to Sporting. It will always be a club with a special place in my heart,” he said.

“Sporting was the first club that believed in my potential. I’ve always felt here from the fans – regardless of what may have happened – all the love and kindness from them, and that was essential to make me grow as a player."

On his future at United, Fernandes added: "We have time to speak about that.

“I know it's my future and I probably shouldn't look that way because I haven't got long left, but I'm more worried about results.

“Contract talks have stopped for us to start winning games, and then we can talk about a contract. Now is not the moment.”