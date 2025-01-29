Postecoglou on Tottenham's dire form this season: We are working hard to turn this around

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has opened up in his latest press conference ahead of his clash with IF Elfsborg in the Europa League.

Firstly Postecoglou spoke on team news ahead of the clash with Elfborg as he tries to manage a squad that is packed full of injuries.

"Micky (van de Ven) is good to go so we will try and get him some minutes tomorrow. He has a good week/10 days training and he's in good condition so he's fine.

"James Maddison has got a calf strain so he will be out for 2-3 weeks. Pape Sarr is OK, he's got a niggle but he's OK and available. Yves Bissouma is available. I think that is it for tomorrow night at this stage."

He was then questioned on whether he is feeling under pressure going into this game after many reports of his job being at risk.

"Me personally? No different to any other game. It's a game we want to win and we'll go into it with the same intent. It's a competition we've done really well in, we're in a great position and we want to solidify that position and finish in the top eight.

"It's in our hands tomorrow night. A win makes it certain, a draw will probably be good enough as well. Finishing in the top eight for us is hugely important because it gives us a good foothold in the tournament but also gives us a couple of weeks where we don't have midweek games and at this point, is really important."

Postecoglou then moved on to Cristian Romero's fitness and revealed he is close to returning to the squad.

"Cristian is still a bit of a slow burner. We are mindful that his injury was just a bit different and he's still got to tick a few boxes. He's not for the horizon at the moment in terms of this weekend, we'll see how he goes after."

He then sent a message to “angry” fans who are questioning his leadership at Spurs this season.

"My message would be to all Spurs fans because I represent all Spurs fans, not just the angry ones that you are referring to.

"We are working hard to turn this around. We know the situation and we are notwithstanding the fact that the possibilities and opportunities in the second half of the season are very much in our hands to capitalise on and make it a successful season."

Next, he was asked whether he feels he has received enough backing from the board this January transfer window.

"Everyone is trying their utmost. I don't think anyone is working against me. I don't think anyone wants me to fail. In this kind of situation it's a tough gig being a manager because you can be very isolated, you can be very vulnerable - I don't feel that. The playing group and the people I work with are doing their utmost to guide us through this. From my perspective, my focus is firmly on what I can control and what I can control is making sure I'm preparing a team for a really big game tonight."

Carrying on the transfer theme, he was questioned on how close potential incomings are as the window comes to a close.

"I would be disingenuous if I said anything other than, right now, nothing is imminent. That doesn't mean that opportunities are being explored. Traditionally, the last few days of any window tend to be frenetic and I expect us to be involved in that. Does that mean anything will get concluded? I can't commit to that. I'm a bit of a distance from it but the information and dialogue I have is that we are exploring all the opportunities to bring some help in for the players."