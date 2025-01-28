Tottenham approach Lille playmaker Gomes about pre-contract talks

Tribal Football
Tottenham are moving for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

Off contract in June, former Manchester United prospect Gomes is being linked with a return to the Premier League this year.

Gomes has stated he plans to see out the season with LOSC, though is now free to negotiate pre-contract terms with any foreign club ahead of a summer Bosman transfer.

The Telegraph says Tottenham are in talks with Gomes' camp about a pre-contract arrangement. Spurs are happy to wait until next season before the England international's arrival.

Gomes has been on the books at LOSC since 2020.

