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Bayern Munich ready to rescue Florian Wirtz from Liverpool

Bayern Munich ready to rescue Florian Wirtz from Liverpool
Bayern Munich ready to rescue Florian Wirtz from LiverpoolREUTERS

Bayern Munich are reportedly closely monitoring Florian Wirtz's situation at Liverpool.

Wirtz, 23, joined Liverpool for a reported £116 million from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, and has so far failed to live up to the price tag.

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The Germany international has just seven goals in his 54 games across all competitions for Liverpool and looks increasingly short on confidence.

According to BILD, Bayern are keeping very close tabs on the playmaker’s situation and are keen on bringing him back to Germany, despite his poor form.

It’s also been reported that Liverpool haven’t yet lost faith in Wirtz and will continue to persist with him for the time being.

Current manager Andoni Iraola defended Wirtz from criticism ahead of their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Sunday (September 20).

"I am not too focused about numbers," Iraola explained to reporters. 

"Nowadays everything is about numbers, everyone tells players you have to assist, you have to score goals. For me, you have to help us play well. 

“Someone will score the goals if we are doing well collectively."

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Premier LeagueFlorian WirtzLiverpoolBayern MunichBundesligaFootball transfers

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