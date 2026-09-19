Man City and Liverpool battle for €90M Bundesliga star

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool are both reportedly considering January transfer offers on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

As per German source Fussbal News, both clubs sent scouts to watch Dortmund's 3-0 victory against SC Paderborn where Nmecha came on as a substitute and scored two goals.

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That performance comes as part of a longer standing impression Nmecha has made on both City and Liverpool bosses prior to the respective arrivals of Enzo Maresca and Andoni Iraola.

City could lean on their previous connection with Nmecha, who came through their youth set up from 2007 to 2021, but did not make a Premier League appearance, before return to Germany and VfB Stuttgart.

Liverpool are also tracking him, as the 25-year-old's profile fits what Iraola is looking for in a new central midfielder, but no formal contact has been made to Dortmund at this stage with €80-90M their expected valuation range.