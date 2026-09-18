Everton 'uninterested' on Richarlison reunion after Spurs chaos

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Tottenham forward Richarlison.
Tottenham forward Richarlison.Profimedia

Richarlison still looks to be on his way out of Tottenham despite failing to secure an exit on UK transfer deadline on September 1st.

The former Everton striker told Roberto De Zerbi he wanted to leave North London in the final days of the summer transfer window after repeated requests were made earlier in August.

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He was subsequently linked to sides in Turkey, Brazil and Saudi Araba, but that has not developed, with the 29-year-old now formally removed from Spurs' 25-man Premier League squad list.

De Zerbi has no intention of utilising him this season and the club are working on plans to pay off the remaining months of his contract which expires at the end of the 2026/27 season.

Everton were linked with an offer - if Richarlison becomes a free agent in the coming weeks - but David Moyes is not interested in an offer to bring him back to Merseyside.

The Toffees lost Iliman Ndiaye and Beto on deadline day - as a move for Folarin Balogun fell apart - but Moyes prefers to wait until January to make moves instead of a risk on Richarlison.

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Premier LeagueRicharlisonRoberto De ZerbiEvertonTottenhamFootball transfers

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