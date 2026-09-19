Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Bayern Munich ready to rescue Florian Wirtz from Liverpool

Man United and Arsenal keeping tabs on €70m-rated Ibrahim Maza

Arsenal lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Arteta reveals Ben White boost

JJ Gabriel in Barcelona for talks after Man United exit bombshell

Most read on Flashscore News

New France boss Zidane announces first squad, Mbappe confirmed as captain

Mane and Diatta miss out as Patrick Vieira names first Senegal squad

FIFA vice-president demands release of World Cup sell-off and Balogun files

Who's Missing: Chelsea's Joao Pedro injured, Foden suspended for Man City

Joe Cole: Superstar names don't want to join Man United

Belgium and Manchester United star Youri Tielemans.
Belgium and Manchester United star Youri Tielemans.Profimedia

Former Premier League winner Joe Cole has fired a warning at Manchester United over their future transfer business.

United spent over £170M this summer on a midfield revamp as Michael Carrick secured deals to sign Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba in a plan to bring Premier League experience into his engine room.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, several of United's rivals spent over £100M on one midfielder, as Chelsea broke that mark to sign Morgan Rogers, and Manchester City twice went above it to land Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez.

United are back in the UEFA Champions League this season under Carrick, but Cole believes top players are still unsure over a move to Old Trafford, based on the risk involved.

"You've got a finite life span as a player. If you're signing a five-year contract and it's a choice between United, City or Chelsea - you're going to go to City or maybe Arsenal," Cole told TNT Sports.

"That's because you know there's trophies to be won there. Look at the games this week as United lost to Brighton and Chelsea to Brentford.

"Brighton and Brentford were better in every aspect of the game. A title challenge for Man United this season is out of the question, they're in that next group down, trying to get third, fourth or fifth place."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoe ColeMichael CarrickManchester UnitedFootball transfers

Related Articles

JJ Gabriel in Barcelona for talks after Man United exit bombshell

Michael Carrick finally breaks silence on JJ Gabriel situation: He's a 15-year-old boy...

Juventus ready to block 2027 offers on Man United defensive target