De Zerbi says "everyone knows what Richarlison has done for the club" amid transfer drama

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has spoken on Richarlison's future amid transfer rumours.

Richarlison is considering legal action against Tottenham Hotspur to try to cancel his contract as per The Athletic after the striker wanted out of the club this summer.

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The Brazilian forward is in danger of being left in transfer limbo after his move to Premier League rival Everton failed last month and now he remains stuck in North London.

Spurs did not include Richarlison in their 25-man squad for the Premier League this season and with the transfer window shut, his options are very limited.

Tottenham would prefer a permanent sale but have yet to receive any formal offers as per reports, trapping the 29 year old at the side.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Everton, De Zerbi remained tight lipped but suggested that the relationship with Richarlison is still damaged.

"I don't know. It's not my job.

"What l can say, is that I know very well what the club has done for Richarlison, and very well what Richarlison has done for the club in the last two months.

"I know, he knows, the club knows, his agent knows. Everyone knows, better than you (the media). Much better."

Richarlision could now have played his last game for the club and with Spurs facing Everton this weekend, he may well be rooting for the Toffees.