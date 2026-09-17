Murphy says Mudryk signing is a "Tottenham thing to do" but it isn't a "risk" for De Zerbi

Former Premier League striker Danny Murphy has suggested that the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk may be a smart move for Tottenham.

Mudryk was freed to play again after a resolution was reached between the Football Association and the World Anti-Doping Agency, having spent 20 months on the sidelines after returning an adverse urine sample.

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The Chelsea winger joined London rivals Spurs on loan in what was one of the most diving moves of the summer for supporters who are unsure about a player who had not played in two years.

Mudryk had made one appearance in the Premier League so far in a 16-minute cameo against Nottingham Forest before picking up an ankle injury that leaves him out for around 6 weeks.

Speaking to GOAL via Snabbare, Murphy suggested that Mudryk is a Tottenham type of signing, but the winger could still prove his worth.

“I don't think it's that big a risk because of the amount of players they've got in forward areas anyway.

“I think it's a calculated risk in whatever the cost was for the loan and his wages for a year. If he can get up to the level we've seen glimpses of, he could be a good addition for them. And if he doesn't, they can let him go back.

“So it's a calculated risk (with Mathys Tel, Omar Marmoush etc. on board). And I think it shows the power De Zerbi’s got at the moment after keeping them up, because that's a De Zerbi signing, isn't it? 100%. You wouldn't think that Tottenham would have taken that gamble if it wasn't for him. And he's worked with him. And sometimes for a player, having a manager who knows you and supports you is a big deal. And it's something that could work.

“I suppose if you'd have said on transfer deadline day that Mudryk’s moving from Chelsea, you'd probably say Tottenham, because it's a Tottenham thing to do, isn't it? It's one of those Tottenham things. But I do think it's probably a risk worth taking for what it cost them.”

Spurs have taken a punt on Mudryk after failed moves for Cody Gakpo and Iliman Ndiaye. If the Ukrainian star can stay fit and get back to his best, then he may turn out to be a genius signing by the club