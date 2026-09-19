Steven Gerrard 'scared' by JJ Gabriel's Man United exit demand

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is concerned by the direction JJ Gabriel is heading amid rumours he's requested to leave Manchester United.

On the back of chaotic few days at Old Trafford, the 16-year-old has made his decision amid transfer interest from European giants including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

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Gabriel is eligible to sign with the Premier League club as a scholar next month.

However, the 15-year-old, who holds an EU passport through his Irish father, is reportedly keen to move to Europe.

This storm has caused ripples throughout the Premier League and raised concerns over the power of the player's family and how such a young star can create a major issue for United.

Gerrard has offered his insight on the saga and claimed it does not set a good image for his future.

"You think of the Class of '92, right the way through. United develop and they look after players," he told TNT Sports.

"Behind the scenes with his advisors, what I don't understand is why would he want to leave that club when he's clearly wanted? Clearly, they want to help him push on.

"Michael Carrick is from an academy, so he'll want to play him. But it's not just in this situation, it's the game as a whole. I'm sure it's happening in other countries.

"These talents, they have parents, they have agents, outside influences that force and rush too soon, it can affect a kid's career. It scares me that kids can now be rushed and careers can be forced."