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Tottenham handed boost before Man Utd clash as Kulusevski returns after over 500 days out

Tottenham handed boost before Man Utd clash as Kulusevski returns after over 500 days out
Tottenham handed boost before Man Utd clash as Kulusevski returns after over 500 days outHotspur FC / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Dejan Kulusevski is making his return to the Tottenham side after close to two years on the sidelines.

The Swedish international has been out of competitive football since May 2025, when he picked up a significant knee problem inside the first 20 minutes against Crystal Palace.

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After two operations during his lengthy recovery and much rehabilitation, the winger played in an 11-v-11 behind-closed-doors training match against a Tottenham academy side during the international break and could be ready to face the Red Devils this weekend.

Reports state the 26-year-old has been back in training with his teammates in recent weeks and appears to be fit and ready for the United clash if called upon by manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Tottenham are desperate to pick up their first Premier League win of the campaign on their sixth attempt, having finally scored their first goals against Aston Villa before losing and sinking to the very bottom of the table.

De Zerbi will provide an update on Kulusevski in his press conference on Friday afternoon as fans wait to see if Kulusevski could be part of the plan against United as pressure grows on the Italian to turn the side around.

Speaking before the international break, De Zerbi praised the winger and hailed him as a new signing.

"We have to manage Deki in the best way we can, with the medical staff, physical staff. But it's a great thing for us because he's a good player, he's a good guy," De Zerbi said.

"He deserves to play again. We have to work day by day. Also, for Deki, it's important the international break, because when he will be at the top of condition and pass over the injury, I think it's a great signing, a new signing for us, another new signing."

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Premier LeagueDejan KulusevskiRoberto De ZerbiTottenhamManchester UnitedCrystal Palace

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