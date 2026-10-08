Sheringham: Carrick is more likely to be sacked at Old Trafford than De Zerbi this weekend

Teddy Sheringham has revealed that Manchester United boss Michael Carrick could have a higher chance of being sacked than Tottenham manager Robert De Zerbi.

Spurs, who are dead bottom of the Premier League, have scored just two goals in five games and have failed to score in four of those matches.

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Their -6 goal difference is their worst five-game Premier League start since 2008-09, and pressure is weighing down on De Zerbi to pick up a result against the Red Devils at Old Trafford this weekend.

United have also had their troubles and have just 5 points from five games and are 12th, with one win, two draws and two defeats under Carrick, who reports suggest may be on the verge of being let go.

Could Carrick be sacked?

Speaking to Hajper, Sheringham has opened up on the clash between the two sides where he believes Carrick could be let go depending on the result.

“Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, what a fixture! Who would have thought it would be a game where both managers are fighting for their lives at the start of the season.

“I don’t think it’s a case that whoever loses gets the sack on Monday morning. No way. There’s no way that Tottenham Hotspur can do that, anyway, not after the money they’ve spent and the backing they’ve given to Roberto De Zerbi as their manager. Not on your life. That shouldn’t be anywhere near their thoughts, no matter what people are saying.

“Manchester United on the other hand, I wonder if they’re always thinking about? Maybe they are weighing up if they can sack Michael Carrick, and if it’s a disaster against Tottenham Hotspur, with what everyone is saying about the team lacking energy, and Carrick looking too laid back, it’s a load of rubbish, but that stuff travels.

“It could well be in the minds of the Manchester United hierarchy thinking, are all these people right? I don’t think they’re right. Michael has his own way of doing things. He’s his own man. But the pressure on the club might end up being too much.

“It would be absolute madness to sack Michael Carrick in my book, but that’s the kind of madness I can see spilling over into the hierarchy at Old Trafford based on the decisions they’ve already made in the past, so maybe that could be the case again.”

Spurs, who spent over £300M on transfers in the summer, went into the international break off the back of a 3-2 loss at home to Aston Villa and must find a result away from home on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are struggling, and it will be interesting to see what the verdict will be on Monday morning, even if the clash ends all square.