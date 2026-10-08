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Man United v Tottenham lineups: Confirmed team news as struggling Spurs head to Old Trafford

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi.Profimedia

Manchester United and Tottenham ease back into Premier League action on October 10th with both teams in need of some post-international break positivity.

Spurs are yet to win a top-flight game so far this season, as Roberto De Zerbi battles to get the best out of his new-look team, following a huge summer of spending in North London.

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United have only fared slightly better, with one victory on the board from five matches played, and this clash could be crucial for De Zerbi's future.

Man United v Tottenham team news

Michael Carrick is looking to balance his squad amid an ongoing injury crisis for the Red Devils after Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford were both forced to withdraw from England duty.

The pair are rated as doubtful for this clash with Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo also expected to miss out for the hosts.

Richarlison remains unavailable for selection for Tottenham and long-term absentees Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons and Wilson Oderbert are still out.

Man United v Tottenham predicted line ups

Man United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Tielemans, Baleba; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko.

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Bentancur, Tonali, Fernandes; Savio, Solanke, Marmoush.

Man United v Tottenham kick off time

Kick off at Old Trafford is set at 5:30pm in the UK.

Key stat

Recent history will give Spurs some confidence on the road to Manchester - as they have only lost one of their last nine clashes with United - including victory over the Reed Devils in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final.

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