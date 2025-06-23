Man United 'make contact' with Chelsea over £52 million flop

Man United have reportedly made contact with Chelsea over a potential move for forward Christopher Nkunku in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Enzo Maresca, playing primarily in their Europa Conference League campaign.

According to L'Équipe, Man United are interested in offering a way out of his current predicament and bring him to Old Trafford.

The report adds that Ruben Amorim’s side have already initiated contact with Nkunku’s representatives as they seek to bolster their squad.

Nkunku is valued at £52 million by Chelsea with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also said to be interested in his services.