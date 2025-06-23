Tottenham to trigger Eze's £68M release clause as Frank prepares for Son exit

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is to bid for Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze as reports suggest captain Heung-min Son is leaving.

Eze has enjoyed the best season of his career by helping the Eagles win the FA Cup and potentially get a place in Europe if owner John Textor can work out a deal with UEFA. According to The Mirror, Tottenham are prepared to trigger the £68M release clause as Frank is desperate to improve the club’s attack ahead of next season, where the North London side will be playing in the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frank has been linked with a move for West Ham United’s Mohamed Kudus and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo in recent months but it looks like Eze is the club’s top target. These constant transfer links come amidst the possibility that Heung-min Son might exit the club after several years of service.

The South Korean international has been linked with a number of teams in the Saudi Pro League who are said to rate the Tottenham skipper highly and he may be tempted to make the move at 32 years old with the prime of his career behind him. Spurs have already made Mathys Tel’s move permanent, but if they can bring in Eze alongside him, then Frank would have an attack worthy of competing for the Champions League.