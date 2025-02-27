Man City boss Guardiola hails his young players for victory over Tottenham

Pep Guardiola hailed City’s 1-0 victory at Tottenham as a “really important win” and highlighted Erling Haaland’s goal as a sign of the team’s future.

Back in the lineup after injury, Haaland made an instant impact, netting his 20th Premier League goal of the season just 12 minutes in.

The Norwegian capitalized on Jeremy Doku’s cross, firing a clinical first-time finish that sealed the three points.

“In the second half we suffer but we should have closed it in the first. But for Champions League qualification, it was an incredibly good result for us,” Guardiola stated post-game.

“Eddy was good. The defending was good, Ruben and Khusanov was extraordinary, Josko and Matheus again and in the end a good result for us.

“For sure (the goal) it’s the future. We have a young, young team.

“The three up front is the future. Nico when Rodri come back will be the future. Khusanov, you have seen it today and Josko is young.

“Bernardo, Gundo and Kevin and the other ones are still really important. It’s a question of time and new acquisitions we will do in the summer have to lead the club for years.”