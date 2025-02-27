Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Xavi back on radar for Man Utd board
Arteta confirms Nwaneri is fit to face Forest this week after fears he was fatigued
Napoli readying offer for Man Utd striker Hojlund

Man City boss Guardiola hails his young players for victory over Tottenham

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola hails his young players for victory over Tottenham
Man City boss Guardiola hails his young players for victory over TottenhamAction Plus
Pep Guardiola hailed City’s 1-0 victory at Tottenham as a “really important win” and highlighted Erling Haaland’s goal as a sign of the team’s future.

Back in the lineup after injury, Haaland made an instant impact, netting his 20th Premier League goal of the season just 12 minutes in.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Norwegian capitalized on Jeremy Doku’s cross, firing a clinical first-time finish that sealed the three points.

“In the second half we suffer but we should have closed it in the first. But for Champions League qualification, it was an incredibly good result for us,” Guardiola stated post-game.

“Eddy was good. The defending was good, Ruben and Khusanov was extraordinary, Josko and Matheus again and in the end a good result for us. 

 “For sure (the goal) it’s the future. We have a young, young team.

“The three up front is the future. Nico when Rodri come back will be the future. Khusanov, you have seen it today and Josko is young.

“Bernardo, Gundo and Kevin and the other ones are still really important. It’s a question of time and new acquisitions we will do in the summer have to lead the club for years.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautGuardiola PepTottenhamManchester City
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou draws positives from Man City defeat
Haaland the difference maker as Man City win at Tottenham
Man City will allow Gundogan to leave to Galatasaray this summer