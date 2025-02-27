Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Khusanov for victory over Spurs

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted with Abdukodir Khusanov's performance in their victory over Tottenham last night.

Guardiola has no doubt the Uzbek defender is already becoming a firm fans' favourite.

“What I like is that he is already incredible for the dressing room.

“Today he travelled without no toothbrush and his washbag. Nothing. Arrived here to play football.

“When you talk to him he just laughs, laughs, laughs all the time but he is a reliable player.

“So fast, so quick, quality with passes is extraordinary. He breaks the lines. He has the ability to do it. He has to improve but he’s 20.

“I’ve seen players with a lot of pace but he is one of them.

“People adore him. He is silent, no complaints and so humble and I’m sure our fans will love him.

“It’s not easy to overcome after what happened after five minutes against Chelsea but he was calm and he handled it.

“The games he’s played recently, he’s been really, really good.”