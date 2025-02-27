Haaland praises Doku after Man City victory over Tottenham

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Erling Haaland shared that the Manchester City dressing room was filled with joy after their gritty 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Returning from injury, the striker wasted no time, netting his 20th league goal of the season just 12 minutes in from Jeremy Doku’s deflected cross.

With that strike, Haaland became only the second player to score 20+ goals in each of his first three Premier League seasons.

“Happy. (It’s an) important three points, that’s what we need,” he said in an interview after the match.

“Yeah I think Jeremy (Doku) did a really good game and he should have had more assists today. It was a great goal and good to get the ball from Jeremy.

“It’s not easy to know when to get the ball, it was lucky as well with the deflection there.”

Premier League Haaland Erling Braut Doku Jeremy Manchester City Tottenham
