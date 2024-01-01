Tottenham attacker Kulusevski plays down Sweden spat

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski has broken his silence regarding an issue at international level.

Kulusevski has spoken about a spat between Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson and Hugo Larsson.

This week, midfielder Larsson appeared to be furious at how he were criticized his manager, taking to social media in response.

After a win over Estonia, Kulusevski stated: said: "Sometimes in the family there is a bit of a problem.

“You don't have to think the same thing all the time. The most important thing is that we are here to play football.

“It doesn't affect us negatively, it's just unnecessary but it happens and you just have to move on. I'm here if Hugo wants to talk."