England captain Kane: Tottenham were close to releasing me

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane admits that he came close to being released by Tottenham as a kid.

The forward had been rejected by the academy at Arsenal before he made his way to Spurs.

When he first joined in 2004, he was not seen as a sensational prospect, as his development came on a few years later.

This week, he told reporters: "I was eight when I was released by Arsenal. That might have built a bit of desire to prove them wrong.

"And when I first came to Spurs, I was close to being released.

"I was never the guy who everyone thought was going to do what I’ve done.

"I went on loan but still had to fight for my place, fight for the opportunity to show I could play at the level I wanted to.

"There have always been people who doubted me."