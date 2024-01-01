Kulusevski believes Tottenham have quality to compete for trophies

Tottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski believes they have the quality to battle for trophies.

The Premier League giants were not able to win any silverware in Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

However, Kulusevski believes that Tottenham will be challenging at the top if they can adapt to their manager’s style.

"(This club) has to be, has to be (challenging at the top), and I think we showed glimpses of that last year, but we have to do it for one whole year, I think that’s maybe the harder part of it, to not play good for maybe a month and then you go down a little bit," the 24-year-old told football.london.

"I think you have to do it the whole year, like the other teams, like Man City and Arsenal did it last year, so that is what we are trying to train. I noticed already a little bit of change in the training, and we are very, very focused on doing much better than last year."

On changes, Swede said: "I noticed that it’s much more about how we’re playing, and every exercise has been thinking a lot of making the players understand how we want to play.

"Maybe last year was much more just play, you know, play and do your things, but now, it’s much more...they’ve been thinking a lot about training sessions and trying to make everyone understand what they want from them in the team.’