Arsenal captain Odegaard injured in Norway win as Solbakken says: I'm sure Arteta will call me
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard suffered an ankle injury in action for Norway last night.

Odegaard was forced off as Norway defeated Austria in their Nations League tie.

The Gunners meet Tottenham on Sunday.

"It looked painful in the locker room," Norway boss Stale Solbakken told TV2.

"We know it was an ankle sprain. With luck it can turn out OK, if the ligaments aren't torn, but I'm not really sure (Arsenal boss Mikel) Arteta will call me tonight to praise me.”

Team doctor Ola Sand, added: "He's got a small ankle sprain. We will see, maybe we use ultrasound to look at it. If we are unsure, there will be an MRI tomorrow." 

