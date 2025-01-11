The top 5 players to watch in the FA Cup this weekend

The FA Cup third round is here and top teams from across England's football pyramid are looking for a place in the next round, here are the top 5 players to watch this weekend.

JOSH MAGNENNIS

Exeter City’s Magnennis is the joint top scorer so far in the competition after bagging crucial goals against Barnet and Chesterfield which included an impressive hat-trick that consisted of two well-taken penalties. The 34-year-old is a veteran striker who has played for several clubs across a range of sides in England, Scotland and Wales and certainly knows how to find the net.

Oxford United will make their way to St.James’ Park this Saturday in a cup clash that Magnennis will certainly be looking to continue his fine form in. As Premier League sides enter the mix in this stage of the competition it is likely Magnennis won’t hold the top spot for long but he is still one to watch this weekend in a game destined for a number of goals.

BORJA SAINZ

The Championship’s top scorer and Norwich’s star man Sainz will face Brighton on Saturday afternoon as he looks to carry his fine form over to the FA Cup. 15 goals in 26 starts for the Canaries marks the Spaniard's best season so far in top-flight football, leading his sides just a few points off the play-off spots.

However, in recent weeks, Sainz has been off the pace and has not scored since his side's 4-2 victory over Luton Town in late November. A trip to the Seagulls this weekend could change that and the 23-year-old striker should definitely be one to keep an eye on.

ALEXANDER ISAK

Isak is arguably the best striker in the Premier League at the moment with 13 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances this season. The Swedish international has scored 7 goals in his last 5 games including a hat trick against Ipswich Town and a vital goal against Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final.

The 25-year-old’s stunning goalscoring run could continue on Sunday against League Two side Bromley as Newcastle aim to cruise into the second round, likely with some rotation from manager Eddie Howe. Isak should earn some minutes however and goals may flow once he gets on the pitch.

BRYAN MBEUMO

Brentford are enjoying a fine season and currently sit 11th in the table thanks to the likes of Mbeumo and his best friend and teammate Yoane Wissa who are both in the form of their lives. The Cameroonian international has been sensational so far this campaign with his goal contributions rising to 17 following the 5-0 win against Southampton this past weekend.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are chasing his signature this January but the striker will be focused on facing Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon as the Bees enter the cup. Brentford rarely make it to the latter stages of this tournament, but with Mbeumo linked elsewhere, it may be his last chance to lift silverware with a club he has given everything to.

JAY STANSFIELD

Birmingham City broke the League One transfer record to sign striker Stansfield from Fulham this season and the deal has paid off so far as the club sit top of the table with the 22-year-old on fire after dropping down a two divisions. The young English forward has scored 14 goals and bagged 1 assist in just 20 appearances this season in what is proving to be a genius move.

This Saturday will see Stansfield go up against mid-table side Lincoln City in front of a home crowd who have not seen their side lose since November. The young star will be the one to watch this weekend.