Sheffield Wednesday ask for Southampton's Edwards

Ansser Sadiq
Sheffield Wednesday inquire about Southampton's Edwards who is desperate for game time
Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly emerged as an option for Ronnie Edwards.

The Southampton youngster is hoping to earn a loan move for regular game time.

Per Daily Echo, the Owls have put in an inquiry regarding the 21-year-old.

Edwards arrived at Southampton from League One side Peterborough United in the summer.

But he has barely played and will need a move if he is to get regular game time.

He has featured just one time in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup.

