Championship foursome watching Villa whiz Barry at Stockport

Aston Villa striker Louie Barry is wanted by a host of Championship clubs.

Barry has been outstanding on-loan with Stockport County in League One.

The Mirror says his goalscoring form has Leeds, Middlesbrough, Burnley and Sunderland all interested in the youngster.

Should Villa recall Barry in January, then all four Championship clubs would be ready to pounce.

The 21-year-old has hit 14 goals in 20 League One games so far this term.

