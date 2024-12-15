Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce
Juventus coach Motta talks Venezia and victory over Man City
AGREED! Man Utd and Cerro Porteno settle on Leon fee

Championship foursome watching Villa whiz Barry at Stockport

Paul Vegas
Championship foursome watching Villa whiz Barry at Stockport
Championship foursome watching Villa whiz Barry at StockportAction Plus
Aston Villa striker Louie Barry is wanted by a host of Championship clubs.

Barry has been outstanding on-loan with Stockport County in League One.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says his goalscoring form has Leeds, Middlesbrough, Burnley and Sunderland all interested in the youngster.

Should Villa recall Barry in January, then all four Championship clubs would be ready to pounce.

The 21-year-old has hit 14 goals in 20 League One games so far this term.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
ChampionshipLeague OneBarry LouieAston VillaStockport CountyBurnleyLeedsMiddlesbroughSunderlandFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Wolves to sift through candidates after O'Neil axing
Cattermole signs for Bristol Rovers as new first team coach
Leeds and Derby chasing Aston Villa starlet who has already scored 15 goals this season