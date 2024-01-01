The Premier League's top 5 EFL Trophy performers this week

The EFL Trophy brought a ton of action this week as Premier League academies produced some fantastic performances, here are 5 of the best performers.

DERMOT MEE

Manchester United completed an epic comeback against Doncaster Rovers as their extra time finish secured a 3-3 draw which led them to win on penalties to claim 3 points.

The hero of the match was goalkeeper Dermot Mee who not only saved a crucial penalty in the shootout to win the game but also came up for the corner and assisted Louis Jackson to make level the score.

This performance is even more impressive after he was responsible for Doncaster's third goal after passing it to the opposition from the back. The resilience needed to come back from the mistake and produce such a performance is phenomenal.

HARVEY VALE

Chelsea had an intense game against League Two side Bromley who eventually succumbed to a 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Vale was the standout player throughout the game and started the match with a powerful effort that was tipped on to the crossbar by goalkeeper Sam Long.

The 21-year-old then scored a brace with his first bouncing off the post before he hammered it home, his second was rolled into the bottom left corner to win his side the game and claim a crucial 3 points.

MOFE JEMIDE

This 17 year old is a very exciting defender for the Crystal Palace academy and helped his side cruise to a 3-1 win against League Two side Gillingham.

Jemide sat alongside seasoned veteran Rob Holding who was recently demoted to the U21 team by manager Oliver Glasner.

Throughout the game the young star won all 3 of his aerial duels, all 3 of his ground duels, completed 2 out of 2 dribbles, had a clearance of the line, blocked 2 shots and made an impressive 4 clearances to help his side to 3 points.

JEMIAH UMOLU

Umolu was a threat for Palace throughout the game in his centre-forward role as he bagged his first goal of the tournament.

The 18-year-old latched onto a great cross from Sean Grehan to head home the Eagles' first goal in a game that was open from the start.

Just minutes later he beat his man to fire a great strike with his right foot which was caught by the keeper. He continued to be Palace’s biggest threat during the game before he was taken off in the 71st minute.

JAMES NORRIS

Liverpool salvaged a point against League Two side Harrogate Town thanks to a Norris goal in the second half which may have saved the Reds from being knocked out of the competition.

Sitting last place in the group, the point against Harrogate means Liverpool stay in the competition for now but if this form continues, they will be down and out.

Trent Kone-Doherty placed a perfect pass to Norris who fired in his first goal of the competition with a low shot into the bottom right corner.

However the rules of the EFL Trophy means that all draws go to a penalty shoot-out to give one team the opportunity to earn an extra point.

The Reds lost 4-2 on penalties meaning they are 2 points behind leaders Blackpool who also have a game in hand which means Liverpool will have to up their performances if they want to stay in this competition.