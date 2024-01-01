Arsenal attacker Sterling breaks Champions League record

Tribal Football
Arsenal loan star Raheem Sterling broke a Champions League record in midweek.

He came off the bench during his team’s 0-0 draw against Atalanta in Italy.

Sterling has now placed for FOUR English clubs in the Champions League - a record.

He has appeared in Europe’s premier club competition for Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and now the Gunners.

Sterling is on loan from Chelsea for the season, having been left out of their coach Enzo Maresca’s plans.

He first featured in the competition back in 2014 in a 2-1 win over Ludogorets, when Steven Gerrard won the game for Liverpool from the penalty spot.

