Chelsea attacker Vale: Bristol Rovers taught me incredibly valuable lessons

Chelsea attacker Harvey Vale appreciated last season's loan with Bristol Rovers.

Vale is now back with Chelsea and turning out for the U21s.

He told chelseafc.com: "After being on loan last season, it can feel a bit strange going from playing senior games every week to being back in development football. However, I need to focus on the positives and apply everything I learned from that season here.

"Playing in the men’s game for a season helped me grow physically. Now, being back in Premier League 2 action, my physicality is one of my biggest strengths, and I can use that to my advantage and to help the team.

"Looking back on my time at Bristol Rovers, it was my first full season in men’s football and it taught me some incredibly valuable lessons. I learned a lot and, while I still have much to learn, I can bring those lessons into this Under-21s squad, as many of these players aim to take that next step."